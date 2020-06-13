/
/
eatontown
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:02 PM
498 Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ📍
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
Eatontown
18 Units Available
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
46 Rozbern Drive
46 Rozbern Drive, Eatontown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$57,000
Amazing Summer Rental w Stunning Pool! This colonial has been renovated and features a brand new kitchen and new appliances, new modern light fixtures & more! Large dining room and finished basement.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
11 Malibu Drive
11 Malibu Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Updated spacious town home 2 BR, 2.5 baths. Home features kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
175 Broad Street
175 Broad Street, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 BED ONE BATH SECOND FLOOR APARTMENT. SMALL PETS CONSIDERED. GOOD CREDIT ONLY
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
19 Old Queens Court
19 Old Queens Court, Eatontown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
5 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUAL RENTAL - Stunning home for rent on a quiet cul-de-sac on a gorgeous block in Eatontown. Featuring 4 full bedrooms and 2.5 baths, updated kitchen with stainless appliances and stone tops.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
305 Old Deal Road
305 Old Deal Road, Eatontown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Rental Priced To Rent! Live in style with this fabulous & immaculate fully renovated home featuring an all new modern kitchen with stainless appliances and stone counter tops, renovated designer inspired bathrooms all overlooking a huge
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
90 Georgetown Road
90 Georgetown Road, Eatontown, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$54,000
Luxury Summer Rental With Pool & Cabana! - Every renter's dream! Perfection! 5 Bedrooms and 4.5 Baths. Spectacular yard with heated pool and cabana.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
55 Mindy Lane
55 Mindy Lane, Eatontown, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
AMAZING SPACIOUS COLONIAL FEATURING, 5 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH, Mother-Daughter available for annual rental starting MAY 1, 2020. Convenient location, easy access to highways for commuting, close to shore beaches and exciting Jersey Shore lifestyle.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
6 Jamestown Road
6 Jamestown Drive, Eatontown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Annual Rental !!!!Location Location Location ! Gorgeous and meticulously maintained home. 4 over sized Bedrooms 2.5 Baths.New Heating and Air condition System with 10 Year warranty . . Extra Large deck in the backyard . .
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
240 Wall Street
240 Wall St, Eatontown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1452 sqft
Lovingly cared for 3 bed room 1&1/2 bath in nice section of Eatontown available for annual rental. Conveniently located near major shopping district and highways, but tucked away so none if that is in sight.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
160 White Street
160 White Street, Eatontown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhouse with Garage in Eatontown!! Well maintained End Unit with driveway and back deck. Consists of high ceilings , kitchen , big living room with new wood floors , large bedrooms , 2.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
19 Berkeley Place
19 Berkley Place, Eatontown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1360 sqft
Annual rental approx 1360SF 3BR 2.5BA townhouse. Great location to major hwys. mass transit, shops. eateries, Jersey shore beaches, Monmouth Park Racetrack, Monmouth University.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
57 Jamestown Road
57 Jamestown Drive, Eatontown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
Enjoy Summer 2020 in this gorgeous 11 room Colonial! Beautiful curb appeal welcomes you to this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath in sought after location.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
119 White Street
119 White Street, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
SPACIOUS 2ND FLOOR UNIT FOR RENT. TWO BEDROOM, 2 BATH, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN, WASHER, DRYER IN UNIT. NEWER BATHS,
1 of 3
Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
50 Holly Drive
50 Holly Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Tinton Woods. Open floor plan-newer Kitchen with Corian Counters and Bosch appliances. Sliding door off living room leads to a paver patio and great yard.
Results within 1 mile of Eatontown
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
20 Roslyn Drive
20 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$24,000
2541 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20 Roslyn Drive in Oakhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
14 Roslyn Drive
14 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$38,500
Available for the season or monthly.This park-like setting adjacent to Oakhurst Fireman's Field with it's tennis courts, ball field and playground is home to a charming cape with an in ground swimming pool.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
12 Fern Court
12 Fern Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1514 sqft
Sought after Winding Brook located in Northern Tinton Falls. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit features 1,514 square feet of living space with wonderful open floor plan, spacious sun-filled rooms and neutral decor plus garage.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4 Knollwood Drive
4 Knollwood Drive, Tinton Falls, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1525 sqft
Stunning Expanded Ranch in hot Sycamore Manor! This .70 acre lot is nestled on a private street great for strolls & bike rides OR just 1000ft away is Sycamore Rec Complex, Fields, & Atchinson Elem. School.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
23 Beverly Court
23 Beverly Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
A beautifully renovated upper level, END UNIT, condo is available immediately at Winding Brook, just in time to enjoy the pool! But first, have your morning coffee on the balcony off the living room, thru the sliding doors.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
189 Ampere Avenue
189 Ampere Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
Great summer rental available 7/1 to 8/31 in the desirable Oakhurst sxn of Ocean Twp. 2 Beds, 1 Bath, and an office/ bonus room that was formerly the 3rd Bed (before the addition removed the window).
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
80 Larkin Place
80 Larkin Place, Oakhurst, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Annual rental available June 1st 2020This home features a living room, dining room, kitchen, 1 bedroom, a bonus room and a full bathroom. Very large backyard on a quiet cut-de-sac, surrounded by upscale homes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Eatontown, the median rent is $1,147 for a studio, $1,274 for a 1-bedroom, $1,518 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,957 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Eatontown, check out our monthly Eatontown Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Eatontown area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, Monmouth University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, and CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Eatontown from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Jersey City, and Newark.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJRed Bank, NJFreehold, NJSouth Amboy, NJWest Long Branch, NJKenilworth, NJDunellen, NJ