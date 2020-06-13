/
ocean grove
151 Apartments for rent in Ocean Grove, NJ📍
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER.. Still Available 8/29-9/5 @$2990; 9/12-9/19 @ $2700; 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
112 Clark Avenue
112 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Available All August for $6700 or $1900 weekly btwn 7/25 - 9/18. Winter rental begins October @ $1600 Mo +. Updated & Immaculate home w/4 Beach Badges (2 SR/youth & 2 Adult).
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
101 Heck Avenue
101 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Annual Rental!!! Very spacious second floor unit. The apartment is pristine. Hardwood floors throughout. The apartment features completely updated kitchen and full bath. Close to schools, shopping and transportation. Blocks to the beach!!!
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
39 Pilgrim Pathway
39 Pilgrim Pathway, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Two Bedroom Two Bath 3rd Floor Apartment located in the Heart of Historic Ocean Grove . Open concept, hardwood floors thru out, master bedroom bedroom with En Suite Bath, Large Closet & private door to back porch.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
98 Main Avenue
98 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
Winter Rental Available October 1
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
9 Atlantic Avenue
9 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
SUMMER Rental Available June or August @ $7500month or $1900 week. w/ 2 BEACH BADGES.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
132 Stockton Avenue
132 Stockton Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
This adorable winter rental is available 9/15/20 thru 6/15/21. Meticulously maintained, it features an updated kitchen with dishwasher and washer/dryer,2 bedrooms, a full renovated bath, hardwood floors and an oversized fenced in yard with a deck.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
71 Webb Avenue
71 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
OCTOBER 2020-MAY 2021 FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL Cozy 2nd floor one bedroom apartment in heart of Historic Ocean Grove. Living room with cool tree house balcony access, spacious bedroom, eat in kitchen & full bath, coin Washer/Dryer on site.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
102 Lake Avenue
102 Lake Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
1000 sqft
(FULL SEASON) available for 15K OR full individual month of June for 6K, full individual month of July for 6K or full individual month of August for 6K. Pets are welcome on a case by case. Prime Location! Summer 2020 Rental.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
42 Abbott Avenue
42 Abbott Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home close to beach and Fletcher Lake available for WEEKLY or longer SUMMER RENTALS. Ideal property for extended family as it is set up as 2 units for extra privacy.
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
75 Webb Avenue
75 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
This Renovated Victorian Is Perfect for Friends & Family w/Separate In-Law Suite. Beautiful Wrap-Around Porch, Fenced-In Backyard w/BBQ & Upper Deck. 5BR/3BA-Sleeps 12.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
97 Asbury Avenue
97 Asbury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
The excitement of Asbury Park and the old world charm of Ocean Grove, this home is located just across the footbridge over Wesley Lake. Fully furnished and beautifully finished. Shared large front porch and side fenced patio w/ BBQ grill.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
32 Main Avenue
32 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Have you always dreamed about living at the Jersey Shore but the opportunity has never presented itself? Well NOW is the time to make it happen.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
29 Olin Street
29 Olin Street, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
SUMMER RENTAL This 2 bedroom , first floor unit has everything needed for your vacation at the beach. Perfectly located , 1 1/2 blocks to the beach, 1 block to the center of town.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
151 Stockton Avenue
151 Stockton Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
recently renovated one bedroom apartment, landlord provides gas HW heat, water, sewer, common area electric, off street parking, bike rack, garbage collection, recycle, laundry room.Sorry - no dogs!
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
96 Cookman Avenue
96 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
SUMMER 2020. Great large and roomy summer rental . Located on lovely Cookman ave this 5 bedroom 3 bath home has room for everyone. First floor offers a small bedroom, large open living room /dining room, family room, kitchen and full bath.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
64 Heck Avenue
64 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
SUMMER ONLY. Modern updated open space 3 blocks to beach this 1st floor apartment has 1 BR and 1 Bath, Queen Bed and Convertible chair and sofa. Linens provided and fully equipped kitchen, shower only.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
18 Abbott Avenue
18 Abbott Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
ONE BLOCK TO BEACH. Does not get better than this This first floor unit boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, galley kitchen, large living room and private fenced in patio. Close to Bradley Beach, town, Asbury Park and One block to Beach.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
87 Embury Avenue
87 Embury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER. $1900 week in September. Winter Rental begins October for $1650 month + Utilities.
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
98 Lake Avenue
98 Lake Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
WINTER RENTAL Begins October 1 at $1600 month plus utilities. Charming 1st Fl, 2BR Cottage Offers Panoramic Views.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
58 Asbury Avenue
58 Asbury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
Studio
$2,000
Cozy Cottage located in Historic Ocean Grove. 3 Blocks from the beach and just across the bridge from Asbury Park. This Summer Cottage has a nice Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and the Ocean Grove Charm every one loves!!
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
18 Atlantic Avenue
18 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
AUGUST RENTAL! Enjoy your summer vacation at this gorgeous penthouse condo. This condo includes three private decks that overlook the ocean and Asbury Park.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
88 Mount Carmel Way
88 Mount Carmel Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
Studio
$2,800
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available June $2800, September 3100. labor Day Week 8/31-9/7 @ $1000. Spacious Studio w/Queen Bed Features a Charming Living Room Area Outfitted w/Sleeper Sofa for the Extra Guest & Island w/Stools Separating the Space.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
13 Pilgrim Pathway
13 Pilgrim Pathway, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Spend the Summer inHistoric Ocean Grove ... 2 Blocks to the Beach, 2 Blocks to Cookman Ave in Asbury . 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths , Laundry,Outdoor Shower & Wonderfull Front Sitting Porch .
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Ocean Grove rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,720.
Some of the colleges located in the Ocean Grove area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ocean Grove from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Jersey City, and Newark.
