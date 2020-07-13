119 Apartments for rent in Long Branch, NJ with pool

/
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
12 Units Available
North Long Branch
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,314
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Long Branch City
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,106
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
1160 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
West End
432 Ocean Boulevard N
432 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2258 sqft
Living at Diamond Beach is like living in a 5-star hotel.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
787 Ocean Avenue
787 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$4,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECTACULAR!! Absolutely gorgeous south east ocean views are yours in this beautiful Imperial House unit! Bright & sunny floor plan originally was a 2 bedroom unit that has been converted to a HUGE 1 bedroom master suite.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
217 Lockwood Avenue
217 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- BLOCKS AWAY FROM THE BEACH, MONMOUTH MEDICAL, MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY, PLACES OF WORSHIP AND SHOPPING. RECENTLY UPDATED AND WELL TAKEN CARE OF. CALL TODAY FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING!
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
232 Lockwood Avenue
232 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great house in Long Branch for Winter Rental!! Home consists of 4 bedrooms 3 bath , hardwood floors , living room , dining room , kitchen , central air , basement and garage. Home schools to schools parks and transportation.
1 of 61
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
22 Cooper Avenue
22 Cooper Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$35,000
1528 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy life at the Jersey shore for the summer. Escape to Beachfront North in Long Branch. Recently painted. Over 1500+ square feet of luxury. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has great ocean views from the third floor of 22 Cooper Avenue.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
746 Van Court Avenue
746 Van Court Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$64,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 746 Van Court Avenue in Long Branch. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
296 Lockwood Avenue
296 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$58,000
Step into this wonderful, 6 Bedroom, 4 bath home located in the Elberon section of Long Branch. House has been completely renovated! Large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
West End
634 Westwood Avenue
634 Westwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - 4 bd/3 full bath Split Level.5th room could be office or extra bedroom.Fully furnished and many updates.Master bedroom with bath.Large fenced in private property.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
313 Yorke Avenue
313 Yorke Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Winter Rental Only-Fully furnished doll house in walking distance to Monmouth University.Master bedroom with master bath and loads of closets.Partially finished basement.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
329 Yorke Avenue
329 Yorke Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - Enjoy tthis charming 4 bd/2 bath cape with added office in basement.Master bedroom with bath.Fully furnished,eat in kitchen with sliders to the in ground pool.Fenced in private back yard.Central air and updated kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
885 Norwood Avenue
885 Norwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
WINTER RENTAL ONLY-4 bd/2.5 cape. Finished basement with bath.Hardwood floors,central air, gas heat and eat in kitchen.Freshly painted, re varnished floors,& new furniture. Close to Monmouth University, transportation,and houses of worship.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
1169 Lincoln Court
1169 Lincoln Court, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,375
Great winter rental! Well maintained house in the heart of Long Branch. Minutes from Monmouth University, shopping and transportation. Available September 2020.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
7 Elinore Avenue
7 Elinore Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
WINTER RENTAL!!! 5 Bedrooms 2 bath home with wood floors large bedrooms and a spacious backyard. One block to Monmouth University. College students welcome!Available Winter 2019 & 2020
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
North Long Branch
422 N Ocean Boulevard
422 Ocean Blvd N, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1445 sqft
watch sun rises and moon rises from this Spacious ocean front with sweeping un-obstructed ocean view, renovated 2bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo, washer& Dryer excellent location, minutes from the beach, seven president beach, pier village, and
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
33 Cooper Avenue
33 Cooper Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2169 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Winter Rental in beautiful Grand Resorts! Metropolitan end unit with corner balcony featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths available for the winter/spring season. Spacious open floor plan with over 2,100 square feet of living space.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
West End
675 Ocean Avenue
675 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in luxury at the beach, Ocean front, carefree lifestyle, amenities galore in the newly renovated Harbour Mansion. All utilities and $788 condo fee are included on the rent. Spacious 2 bedroom w/ direct ocean views from your own private balcony.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
North Long Branch
580 Patten Avenue
580 Patten Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2318 sqft
Beautifully remodeled, end unit townhome in the waterfront community Marina Bay Club. Three bedrooms, two of which are en-suite. Lower level features separate entrance, bedroom and a full bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Long Branch
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
135 Wharfside Drive
135 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1036 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED. Two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, open kitchen, hardwood floors. Balcony with water views. Complex is located on the Shrewsbury River and 1.5 blocks to the beach. Bike storage and laundry facilities. No pets or smokers.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
45 Ocean Avenue
45 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
There is still time to enjoy summer in this all-inclusive beach front annual rental. Twenty four hour front desk security, luxury building with all the amenities, indoor and out door pool, direct beach access, tennis, gym, community room and cafe.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
25 Meadow Avenue
25 Meadow Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1440 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom rental at Sands Point North in Beautiful Monmouth Beach. This unit offers 2 bedroom ,2 1/2 baths, and water views from the balcony off master. Fully furnished and immaculate.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
127 Larchwood Avenue
127 Larchwood Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,850
WINTER RENTAL: Amazing renovated 6 Bedroom and 5 Bath home in the heart of Oakhurst. New Flooring, Furniture, lighting, and landscaping! Full court basketball! Close proximity to multiple houses of worship and centrally located in the Jersey Shore.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
325 Roosevelt Avenue
325 Roosevelt Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Winter Rental in Oakhurst!! Home is totally renovated and consists of new kitchen , new baths , wood floors , living room , dining room , porch and large backyard. Home is close to schools , transportation and stores.
