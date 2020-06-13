/
/
oceanport
Last updated June 13 2020
364 Apartments for rent in Oceanport, NJ📍
Last updated June 13
Oceanport
1 Unit Available
469 Driveway
469 Driveway, Oceanport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$50,000
Rent this amazing home on the Shrewsbury River with 2 boat docks and breathtaking waterviews for the entire summer season.
Last updated June 13
Oceanport
1 Unit Available
33 Gooseneck Point Road
33 Goose Neck Point Road, Oceanport, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$50,000
Summer Rental! Enjoy breathtaking sunsets from this stunning waterfront home on exclusive Gooseneck Point Road.
Last updated June 13
Oceanport
1 Unit Available
1075 Stephenson Ave. Unit 339
1075 Stephenson Avenue, Oceanport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
430 sqft
Beautiful Brand new apartment available. 55+. Situated on a 16-Acre park-like campus. With close proximity to shopping, food, healthcare and entertainment. Private on-site parking.
Last updated June 13
Oceanport
1 Unit Available
1075 Stephenson Ave. Suite A 136
1075 Stephenson Ave, Oceanport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
485 sqft
Beautiful Brand new apartment available. 55+. Situated on a 16-Acre park-like campus. With close proximity to shopping, food, healthcare and entertainment. Private on-site parking.
Results within 1 mile of Oceanport
Last updated June 13
West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Last updated June 13
$
North Long Branch
19 Units Available
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,249
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Last updated June 13
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
144 Norwood Avenue
144 Norwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Third floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit. Renovated to the studs. New SS appliances and granite counter tops. Plenty of storage. Fan in the bedroom. The laundry room will be available downstairs in the basement.
Last updated June 13
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
11 Malibu Drive
11 Malibu Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Updated spacious town home 2 BR, 2.5 baths. Home features kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar.
Last updated June 13
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
157 Branchport Avenue
157 Branchport Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
SUMMER RENTAL a few short blocks from Pier Village, walking distance to the Municipal Boat Ramp, Monmouth Race Track as well as some of the best restaurants and entertainment Long Branch has to offer.
Last updated June 13
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
175 Broad Street
175 Broad Street, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 BED ONE BATH SECOND FLOOR APARTMENT. SMALL PETS CONSIDERED. GOOD CREDIT ONLY
Last updated June 13
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
17 N 5th Avenue
17 North 5th Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
This all newly remodeled apartment is neat, sharp and fresh! Plus it will all be furnished with brand new modern furniture! Check out the new kitchen and bath, the 3 bedrooms, and a large open floor plan make this a great summer apartment to enjoy
Last updated June 13
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
132 Chelton Avenue
132 Chelton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1828 sqft
New Beach House! Long Branch Beach is just a few blocks from this pet friendly single family home. Tastefully furnished this home awaits your family. 4 bedrooms upstairs and spacious living in this open floor plan downstairs.
Last updated June 13
Little Silver
1 Unit Available
26 Willow Drive
26 Willow Drive, Little Silver, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2800 sqft
Hidden Gem ! Conveniently Located & Completely Renovated With Incredible Custom Details Throughout This 3 BR 2 1/2 BA Home.
Last updated June 13
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
7 Woods Road
7 Woods Road, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$39,000
SUMMER 2020 RENTAL with GORGEOUS POOL!!! This FULLY FURNISHED 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home has an updated kitchen with granite countertops. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and updated bath with double sinks in the vanity.
Last updated June 13
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
160 White Street
160 White Street, Eatontown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhouse with Garage in Eatontown!! Well maintained End Unit with driveway and back deck. Consists of high ceilings , kitchen , big living room with new wood floors , large bedrooms , 2.
Last updated June 13
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
50 Valentine Street
50 Valentine Street, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1105 sqft
AMAZING ANNUAL RENTAL! Take a look at this completely renovated Upper Unit in desirable Sands Point South.
Last updated June 13
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
15 Griffin Street
15 Griffin Street, Monmouth Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
2416 sqft
Create a Lifetime of Memories at The Jersey Shore in Beautiful Monmouth Beach, NJ This home is available on a weekly basis and rate of $6300 per week. Available during the months of June -August.
Last updated June 13
Little Silver
1 Unit Available
21 Carriage Gate Drive
21 Carriage Gate Dr, Little Silver, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
2166 sqft
Luxurious Annual Rental in sought after Little Silver's Carriage Gate Townhome community! This 3 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 13
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
240 Long Branch Ave - 12
240 Long Branch Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
725 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . This classic building has undergone a complete and total re-construction and re-imagination. This 1 BR unit has been completely renovated, remodeled and modernized.
Last updated June 13
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
240 Long Branch Ave - 8
240 Long Branch Ave, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,430
725 sqft
Ask about our No Security Deposit option! . Special Incentives for College Students and Public Service Personnel! . We have a huge, newly constructed 1 BR in Long Branch.
Last updated June 13
Branchport
1 Unit Available
485 Joline Avenue
485 Joline Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
You Do Not Want To Miss This Newly Renovated from top to bottom 3 family home! Each unit has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, large living rooms, beautiful large kitchens with all brand new stainless appliances, washer/dryers, basement space, and
Last updated June 13
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
119 White Street
119 White Street, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
SPACIOUS 2ND FLOOR UNIT FOR RENT. TWO BEDROOM, 2 BATH, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN, WASHER, DRYER IN UNIT. NEWER BATHS,
Results within 5 miles of Oceanport
Last updated June 13
Eatontown
18 Units Available
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
Last updated June 13
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
1160 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Oceanport rentals listed on Apartment List is $25,610.
Some of the colleges located in the Oceanport area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oceanport from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Jersey City, and Newark.