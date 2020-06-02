All apartments in Jersey City
95-97 RANDOLPH AVE

95-97 Randolph Avenue · (201) 433-5500
Location

95-97 Randolph Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Bergen - Lafayette

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1R · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
A converted historic farmhouse with tall ceilings and many windows. The home is currently being refreshed for new tenants for July 1st or later occupancy. This home features 2 bedrooms, kitchen, living room, separate dining room/office and 1 bathroom in the Sherwood - Claremont neighborhood of Bergen / Lafayette in Jersey City. Off-street parking may be available for an additional $100 per month, based on availability. Maximum of 4 occupants. Prospective tenant households MUST have a combined income of at least $70,000/year and a credit score of 680 or higher. Applicants subject to credit and background check. Three blocks to Garfield Avenue Light Rail station, Berry Lane Park and steps to bus routes 6 and 81L for commuting to NYC or Newark bound PATH, Journal Square or Bayonne. 2.5 miles to the Holland tunnel and 1 mile to New Jersey Turnpike. Blocks to the Light Rail Cafe, Hooked JC and Factory restaurants. 10 minute walk to Harry's Daughter, Pinwheel Garden restaurants and Mordi's Sandwich shop. No pets are permitted and utilities are separate First month's rent and 1.5 months security deposit due at lease signing 35 minute door-to-door commute to World Trade PATH Station, 45 minutes to 33rd Street PATH Station 25-35 minute Door-to-Door Commute to Manhattan - World Trade Center Path Station (Example: Depart Apartment at 8:16am and arrive at WTC PATH Station at 8:43am) 35-45 Minute Door-to-Door Commute to Manhattan 33rd Street PATH Station (Example: Depart Apartment at 8:01 and Arrive at 33rd St PATH Station at 8:36)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95-97 RANDOLPH AVE have any available units?
95-97 RANDOLPH AVE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
Is 95-97 RANDOLPH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
95-97 RANDOLPH AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95-97 RANDOLPH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 95-97 RANDOLPH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 95-97 RANDOLPH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 95-97 RANDOLPH AVE does offer parking.
Does 95-97 RANDOLPH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95-97 RANDOLPH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95-97 RANDOLPH AVE have a pool?
No, 95-97 RANDOLPH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 95-97 RANDOLPH AVE have accessible units?
No, 95-97 RANDOLPH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 95-97 RANDOLPH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 95-97 RANDOLPH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95-97 RANDOLPH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 95-97 RANDOLPH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
