95-97 RANDOLPH AVE

A converted historic farmhouse with tall ceilings and many windows. The home is currently being refreshed for new tenants for July 1st or later occupancy. This home features 2 bedrooms, kitchen, living room, separate dining room/office and 1 bathroom in the Sherwood - Claremont neighborhood of Bergen / Lafayette in Jersey City. Off-street parking may be available for an additional $100 per month, based on availability. Maximum of 4 occupants. Prospective tenant households MUST have a combined income of at least $70,000/year and a credit score of 680 or higher. Applicants subject to credit and background check. Three blocks to Garfield Avenue Light Rail station, Berry Lane Park and steps to bus routes 6 and 81L for commuting to NYC or Newark bound PATH, Journal Square or Bayonne. 2.5 miles to the Holland tunnel and 1 mile to New Jersey Turnpike. Blocks to the Light Rail Cafe, Hooked JC and Factory restaurants. 10 minute walk to Harry's Daughter, Pinwheel Garden restaurants and Mordi's Sandwich shop. No pets are permitted and utilities are separate First month's rent and 1.5 months security deposit due at lease signing 35 minute door-to-door commute to World Trade PATH Station, 45 minutes to 33rd Street PATH Station 25-35 minute Door-to-Door Commute to Manhattan - World Trade Center Path Station (Example: Depart Apartment at 8:16am and arrive at WTC PATH Station at 8:43am) 35-45 Minute Door-to-Door Commute to Manhattan 33rd Street PATH Station (Example: Depart Apartment at 8:01 and Arrive at 33rd St PATH Station at 8:36)