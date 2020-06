Amenities

Move right into this open, airy and spacious 2 bedroom apartment. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, butcher block counters, new bathroom, and Hardwood floors throughout. Accents of exposed brick. Take a stroll in your neighborhood and enjoy Riverview Park with stunning NYC views or take advantage of the convenience of near by shopping, cafes and dining. With multiple bus options and steps to Hoboken Lightrail.