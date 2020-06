Amenities

The Essex is a beautiful boutique condo community located in the heart of the Paulus Hook. Home features European influence throughout the home with Radiant heated bathroom floors w/ modern finishes, in-unit washer/dryer and designer kitchens boasting Miele, Liebherr and Bosch appliance. PH1 boasts a large private and deeded rooftop terrace with beautiful city views. Close to the PATH, Light Rail, Ferry, parks, shops and restaurants. Short term lease preferred; apt is FULLY FURNISHED.