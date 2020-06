Amenities

Very big and clean apartment in Journal SQ / Jersey City Heights Good for 3-4 Room mates - Bus to NYC stop in front of the house 20 mins to Port authority - 3 Beds Large Living Room 2 Bath and Kitchen with Dining Room - 1 Large Master bedroom with attached bath and walk-in closet - 2 large bedrooms with big closet space - Kitchen with all new appliances and extra cabinet space - Breakfast nook - Linen closet - Laundry room - Extra space for a office - Additional storage space available - Large balcony with glass sliding door for beautiful view - 2nd Fl on a quiet and safe block of Jersey City Heights - Completely renovated in June 2017 - Very clean spacious apartment with large windows lots of natural light and air - Fully hardwood fl bay windows lots of storage - Steps from public transport,shopping, public school and parks - Please leave your name and phone when you call - Available from August 1st