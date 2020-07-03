All apartments in Jersey City
80 MADISON AVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

80 MADISON AVE

80 Madison Avenue · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

80 Madison Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304
Bergen - Lafayette

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Looking for that perfect rental unit? You just found it! This duplex apartment has been completely renovated and it offers gleaming hardwood floors, fresh new paint, 2 great size bedrooms one and a half baths. First floor features an open layout chef’s kitchen and spacious living room. Kitchen has custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, d/w, stove, oven), granite counters, and modern Bistro-like backsplash. There is access to the beautiful backyard from the first floor. There is a half bathroom on this level as well. Walk to the second floor to find two great size bedrooms with a full spa-like bathroom. There is central air and a washer and dryer. This unit is centrally located and has very easy access to buses and transportation to NYC. Close to Journal Square, and shopping area. Available now, brand new renovation!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 MADISON AVE have any available units?
80 MADISON AVE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 MADISON AVE have?
Some of 80 MADISON AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 MADISON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
80 MADISON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 MADISON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 80 MADISON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 80 MADISON AVE offer parking?
No, 80 MADISON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 80 MADISON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 MADISON AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 MADISON AVE have a pool?
No, 80 MADISON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 80 MADISON AVE have accessible units?
No, 80 MADISON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 80 MADISON AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 MADISON AVE has units with dishwashers.
