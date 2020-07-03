80 MADISON AVE

Amenities

Looking for that perfect rental unit? You just found it! This duplex apartment has been completely renovated and it offers gleaming hardwood floors, fresh new paint, 2 great size bedrooms one and a half baths. First floor features an open layout chef’s kitchen and spacious living room. Kitchen has custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, d/w, stove, oven), granite counters, and modern Bistro-like backsplash. There is access to the beautiful backyard from the first floor. There is a half bathroom on this level as well. Walk to the second floor to find two great size bedrooms with a full spa-like bathroom. There is central air and a washer and dryer. This unit is centrally located and has very easy access to buses and transportation to NYC. Close to Journal Square, and shopping area. Available now, brand new renovation!!!