Stunning Newly Renovated Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath Apartment with a large living space on the Second floor of this beautiful family home. Located on very nice and Quiet block in the prime West Side area of Jersey City. Minutes walk to the light rail. Perfect for the NYC commuter. Close to shopping centers, and parks. Available Now! Apartment features* High ceilings Hardwood floors Full tiled marble bathroom Bursting with sunlight Lots of closet space Access to a nice big backyard.