Jersey City, NJ
75 GILES AVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

75 GILES AVE

75 Giles Ave · (862) 208-2287
Location

75 Giles Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306
West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this cozy small apartment yours today, located on a very quiet block. Recently renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Journal square. This apartment features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a 2nd floor walk up. Heat & hot water included. 1 month broker fee applies & only 1 month security deposit. Conveniently located near shops, bus into port authority, and path train into NYC. Small dog or cat may be allowed, pet fee applicable. Call or text listing agent today to schedule your private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 GILES AVE have any available units?
75 GILES AVE has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 GILES AVE have?
Some of 75 GILES AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 GILES AVE currently offering any rent specials?
75 GILES AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 GILES AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 GILES AVE is pet friendly.
Does 75 GILES AVE offer parking?
No, 75 GILES AVE does not offer parking.
Does 75 GILES AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 GILES AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 GILES AVE have a pool?
No, 75 GILES AVE does not have a pool.
Does 75 GILES AVE have accessible units?
No, 75 GILES AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 75 GILES AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 GILES AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
