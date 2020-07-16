75 GILES AVE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Make this cozy small apartment yours today, located on a very quiet block. Recently renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Journal square. This apartment features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a 2nd floor walk up. Heat & hot water included. 1 month broker fee applies & only 1 month security deposit. Conveniently located near shops, bus into port authority, and path train into NYC. Small dog or cat may be allowed, pet fee applicable. Call or text listing agent today to schedule your private tour!