- APARTMENT FEATURES -



3 Bedroom Apartment.

Renovated Apartment.

Additional den room.

Has access to a yard.

Utilities not included.

NO BROKER FEES, By Management Company.

Updated Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances.

Hardwood Floors Throughout Apartment.

First Come, First Serve. Apartment Will Go Fast.

Plenty of Closets and Amazing Sunlight.



- REQUIREMENTS -



Security Deposit 1.5 months rent.

No history of Felonies or Evictions.

Minimum 2.5 times rent of Combined Monthly Household Income.

$30 Application Fee.

Medium to Good Credit.

Meet Those Requirements and You Are Approved. MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY!



Showing times are flexible for your convenience.

Due to the high amount of calls we will not be able to hold the apartment without a deposit.



For Questions or To make an appointment for a showing please text/call (201) 877-6299 or our office at 201-472-5108.