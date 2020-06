Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to this Beautiful large prewar 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment offering an open floor plan with two large living and a dining room for great friends and family gatherings. Tons of sunlight from the large windows. Lovely Hardwood floors, and awesome bathroom tile work. Washer and Dry in the building with a onsite super. Located across the street from Saint Peter's college in McGinley Square and steps away Journal Square Path Station.



Heat and hot/cold water are included

You would be paying for cooking gas and Electric



Lease Terms



Small to Med size dog is ok. Lease Terms Lease Terms 12 Month Lease

1.5 Month Security Deposit

1st Month rent 1 Month Broker fee

Contact us to schedule a showing.