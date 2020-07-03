All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

54 GRAHAM ST

54 Graham Street · (201) 396-8447
Location

54 Graham Street, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1B · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
key fob access
PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE. Live in this posh luxury rental building presented to you in the highly sought after, Jersey City Heights. These amazing units offer high ceilings for a loft style feel and comfortable living, large windows which bring in lots of natural light, an open floor plan and SS appliances. Features include: - Washer and Dryer in Unit, Quartz counter tops, High Ceilings, Hard Wood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Gas Range, Microwave Temperature Control AC/Central Air - Video Intercom, Key Fob and Code Entry. Being conveniently located on Graham St. you are never more than steps away from all the Heights has to offer. From the new and tasty eateries, shops, parks and much more. Transportation to New York City is quick and Easy. PRIVATE OUTDOOR DECK. ask about Saving upfront cost of 1.5 months rent by subscribing to Rhino Insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 GRAHAM ST have any available units?
54 GRAHAM ST has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 54 GRAHAM ST have?
Some of 54 GRAHAM ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 GRAHAM ST currently offering any rent specials?
54 GRAHAM ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 GRAHAM ST pet-friendly?
No, 54 GRAHAM ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 54 GRAHAM ST offer parking?
No, 54 GRAHAM ST does not offer parking.
Does 54 GRAHAM ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 GRAHAM ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 GRAHAM ST have a pool?
No, 54 GRAHAM ST does not have a pool.
Does 54 GRAHAM ST have accessible units?
No, 54 GRAHAM ST does not have accessible units.
Does 54 GRAHAM ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 GRAHAM ST has units with dishwashers.
