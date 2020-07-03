54 GRAHAM ST

Amenities

PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE. Live in this posh luxury rental building presented to you in the highly sought after, Jersey City Heights. These amazing units offer high ceilings for a loft style feel and comfortable living, large windows which bring in lots of natural light, an open floor plan and SS appliances. Features include: - Washer and Dryer in Unit, Quartz counter tops, High Ceilings, Hard Wood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Gas Range, Microwave Temperature Control AC/Central Air - Video Intercom, Key Fob and Code Entry. Being conveniently located on Graham St. you are never more than steps away from all the Heights has to offer. From the new and tasty eateries, shops, parks and much more. Transportation to New York City is quick and Easy. PRIVATE OUTDOOR DECK. ask about Saving upfront cost of 1.5 months rent by subscribing to Rhino Insurance.