532 JERSEY AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Step inside this open floorplan studio apartment, conveniently located in the heart of Downtown JC, with an abundance of restaurants, bars, stores, parks, hotels and public transportation all within walking distance. Located just two blocks from the Grove Street Path station makes commuting to NYC a breeze! Building amenities include a fitness room and two Rooftop decks boasting panoramic views of the city, fire pits and communal seating. We are a pet friendly community, certain breed and size restrictions. Limited parking is available for an additional fee. Schedule a tour with us today - No broker fee!!