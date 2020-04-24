All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:02 AM

532 JERSEY AVE

532 Jersey Ave · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

532 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 317 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
Step inside this open floorplan studio apartment, conveniently located in the heart of Downtown JC, with an abundance of restaurants, bars, stores, parks, hotels and public transportation all within walking distance. Located just two blocks from the Grove Street Path station makes commuting to NYC a breeze! Building amenities include a fitness room and two Rooftop decks boasting panoramic views of the city, fire pits and communal seating. We are a pet friendly community, certain breed and size restrictions. Limited parking is available for an additional fee. Schedule a tour with us today - No broker fee!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 JERSEY AVE have any available units?
532 JERSEY AVE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 532 JERSEY AVE have?
Some of 532 JERSEY AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 JERSEY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
532 JERSEY AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 JERSEY AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 532 JERSEY AVE is pet friendly.
Does 532 JERSEY AVE offer parking?
Yes, 532 JERSEY AVE does offer parking.
Does 532 JERSEY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 532 JERSEY AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 JERSEY AVE have a pool?
No, 532 JERSEY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 532 JERSEY AVE have accessible units?
No, 532 JERSEY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 532 JERSEY AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 JERSEY AVE has units with dishwashers.
