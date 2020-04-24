4 BEACON WAY

Amenities
Come see this beautiful and light filled home with NYC views and make it yours at THE BEACON! Exquisite 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit featuring high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer in unit. The Beacon offers many great amenities including doorman security, spa with steam & dry sauna, heated pool, gym, exercise classes, outdoor park, dog run, library, poker room, billiards, residents’ events, free wi-fi in common areas, movie theater, sundeck with gas grills and shuttle to and from Grove St and Exchange Place PATH. Garage parking available for an additional fee. Valet parking available for guests. Don’t delay, grab this before someone else does.