Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:43 AM

4 BEACON WAY

4 Beacon Way · (201) 798-3300
Location

4 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ 07304
Bergen - Lafayette

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1009 · Avail. now

$3,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1366 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
valet service
Come see this beautiful and light filled home with NYC views and make it yours at THE BEACON! Exquisite 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit featuring high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer in unit. The Beacon offers many great amenities including doorman security, spa with steam & dry sauna, heated pool, gym, exercise classes, outdoor park, dog run, library, poker room, billiards, residents’ events, free wi-fi in common areas, movie theater, sundeck with gas grills and shuttle to and from Grove St and Exchange Place PATH. Garage parking available for an additional fee. Valet parking available for guests. Don’t delay, grab this before someone else does.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 BEACON WAY have any available units?
4 BEACON WAY has a unit available for $3,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 BEACON WAY have?
Some of 4 BEACON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 BEACON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4 BEACON WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 BEACON WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 BEACON WAY is pet friendly.
Does 4 BEACON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4 BEACON WAY does offer parking.
Does 4 BEACON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 BEACON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 BEACON WAY have a pool?
Yes, 4 BEACON WAY has a pool.
Does 4 BEACON WAY have accessible units?
No, 4 BEACON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4 BEACON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 BEACON WAY has units with dishwashers.
