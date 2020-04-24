4 BEACON WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park doorman elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room sauna valet service

Come see this beautiful and light filled home with NYC views and make it yours at THE BEACON! Exquisite 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit featuring high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer in unit. The Beacon offers many great amenities including doorman security, spa with steam & dry sauna, heated pool, gym, exercise classes, outdoor park, dog run, library, poker room, billiards, residents’ events, free wi-fi in common areas, movie theater, sundeck with gas grills and shuttle to and from Grove St and Exchange Place PATH. Garage parking available for an additional fee. Valet parking available for guests. Don’t delay, grab this before someone else does.