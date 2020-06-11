356 LIBERTY AVE

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom apartment in sought after Jersey City Heights! Bright with natural light, spacious with 1100 square feet, and cool with central air conditioning, this home boasts gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, Large Bedrooms, Modern Bathroom and Formal Dining Room! The Brand New Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops! In-unit washer/dryer included! Available now! Easy commute to NYC! Close to all Major Highways! Copy and paste link for virtual tour: https://s.insta360.com/p/68359bcb2e55a4115cda7eccb314a9d9