Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:27 AM

356 LIBERTY AVE

356 Liberty Avenue · (201) 894-8004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

356 Liberty Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom apartment in sought after Jersey City Heights! Bright with natural light, spacious with 1100 square feet, and cool with central air conditioning, this home boasts gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, Large Bedrooms, Modern Bathroom and Formal Dining Room! The Brand New Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops! In-unit washer/dryer included! Available now! Easy commute to NYC! Close to all Major Highways! Copy and paste link for virtual tour: https://s.insta360.com/p/68359bcb2e55a4115cda7eccb314a9d9

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 LIBERTY AVE have any available units?
356 LIBERTY AVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 356 LIBERTY AVE have?
Some of 356 LIBERTY AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 356 LIBERTY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
356 LIBERTY AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 LIBERTY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 356 LIBERTY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 356 LIBERTY AVE offer parking?
No, 356 LIBERTY AVE does not offer parking.
Does 356 LIBERTY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 356 LIBERTY AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 LIBERTY AVE have a pool?
No, 356 LIBERTY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 356 LIBERTY AVE have accessible units?
No, 356 LIBERTY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 356 LIBERTY AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 356 LIBERTY AVE has units with dishwashers.
