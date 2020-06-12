342 7TH ST

Amenities

Look no further! This modern 1 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartment in the heart of Downtown Jersey City is just a few blocks to Hamilton Park and a beautiful place to call home. It includes an in-unit washer/dryer and garage parking for one car is available for additional $150 per month. Featuring hardwood floors, exposed brick and stainless steel appliances, two full bathrooms with radiant floor heat (one double wide shower, one bathtub), great closet space and Central AIR. Pets considered. Call today for a private viewing of this lovely home.