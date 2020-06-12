All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:26 PM

342 7TH ST

342 7th Street · (201) 333-4443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

342 7th Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2L · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Look no further! This modern 1 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartment in the heart of Downtown Jersey City is just a few blocks to Hamilton Park and a beautiful place to call home. It includes an in-unit washer/dryer and garage parking for one car is available for additional $150 per month. Featuring hardwood floors, exposed brick and stainless steel appliances, two full bathrooms with radiant floor heat (one double wide shower, one bathtub), great closet space and Central AIR. Pets considered. Call today for a private viewing of this lovely home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 7TH ST have any available units?
342 7TH ST has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 342 7TH ST have?
Some of 342 7TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 7TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
342 7TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 7TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 342 7TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 342 7TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 342 7TH ST does offer parking.
Does 342 7TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 342 7TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 7TH ST have a pool?
No, 342 7TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 342 7TH ST have accessible units?
No, 342 7TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 342 7TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 342 7TH ST has units with dishwashers.
