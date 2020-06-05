All apartments in Jersey City
314 PALISADE AVE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

314 PALISADE AVE

314 Palisade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

314 Palisade Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NO BROKER FEE! Completely renovated three bedroom/two full bath in Jersey City Heights! Corner unit, soaring ceilings, natural light, open floor plan, custom closets, full pantry, washer/dryer, prime location, plenty of storage in unit and additional storage in basement. Rental parking is steps away and already reserved for you should you need it. The bus to and from Manhattan stops next door. Unit 2 is part of an attractive, 3-unit condominium building located in an ideal Jersey City Heights neighborhood that overlooks the Greatest City in the World.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

