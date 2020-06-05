314 PALISADE AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NO BROKER FEE! Completely renovated three bedroom/two full bath in Jersey City Heights! Corner unit, soaring ceilings, natural light, open floor plan, custom closets, full pantry, washer/dryer, prime location, plenty of storage in unit and additional storage in basement. Rental parking is steps away and already reserved for you should you need it. The bus to and from Manhattan stops next door. Unit 2 is part of an attractive, 3-unit condominium building located in an ideal Jersey City Heights neighborhood that overlooks the Greatest City in the World.