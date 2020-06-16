313 PINE ST

Amenities

NO FEES! 1 month free on 15 month lease, 18 month lease- 1 free month + 6 months free parking, 24 month lease- 1 free month + 12 months free parking. 3 MONTHS FREE CLEANING SERVICE! Take advantage of our deposit-free renting option! Introducing Jasmin Terrace – a thoughtfully designed, luxury rental community providing upscale living spaces located in the heart of Bergen-Lafayette. Sleek residences featuring private terraces in every home, this luxury community offers bright, modern open floor plans with everything you need at your fingertips. Conveniently surrounded by world-class restaurants, shops, parks and close proximity to lower Manhattan, residents at Jasmin Terrace can expect an unrivaled living experience. Beautiful warm real hardwood floors compliment the custom two-toned cabinetry, Quartz countertops, waterfall breakfast islands and stainless steel appliances, coffered ceilings and custom lighting. Additional features include 10 ft ceilings, in-unit laundry, central air and floor-to-ceiling tiled luxurious baths. Enjoy access to our common rooftop sundeck with NYC views, rooftop fitness center, garage parking, virtual package room, keyless entry, elevator access, trash shoot and bicycle storage. A neighborhood that needs no introduction, Bergen-Lafayette has quickly become one of Jersey City’s most desirable places to live. Ideally situated only minutes from the Liberty State Park Light Rail and Liberty State Park, life at Jasmin Terrace allows you to submerge yourself into the low-key vibe that is, Bergen-Lafayette. Virtual floor plans available!