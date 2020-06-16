All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 313 PINE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
313 PINE ST
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

313 PINE ST

313 Pine Street · (201) 683-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Liberty State Park
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

313 Pine Street, Jersey City, NJ 07304
Liberty State Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$2,427

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
key fob access
NO FEES! 1 month free on 15 month lease, 18 month lease- 1 free month + 6 months free parking, 24 month lease- 1 free month + 12 months free parking. 3 MONTHS FREE CLEANING SERVICE! Take advantage of our deposit-free renting option! Introducing Jasmin Terrace – a thoughtfully designed, luxury rental community providing upscale living spaces located in the heart of Bergen-Lafayette. Sleek residences featuring private terraces in every home, this luxury community offers bright, modern open floor plans with everything you need at your fingertips. Conveniently surrounded by world-class restaurants, shops, parks and close proximity to lower Manhattan, residents at Jasmin Terrace can expect an unrivaled living experience. Beautiful warm real hardwood floors compliment the custom two-toned cabinetry, Quartz countertops, waterfall breakfast islands and stainless steel appliances, coffered ceilings and custom lighting. Additional features include 10 ft ceilings, in-unit laundry, central air and floor-to-ceiling tiled luxurious baths. Enjoy access to our common rooftop sundeck with NYC views, rooftop fitness center, garage parking, virtual package room, keyless entry, elevator access, trash shoot and bicycle storage. A neighborhood that needs no introduction, Bergen-Lafayette has quickly become one of Jersey City’s most desirable places to live. Ideally situated only minutes from the Liberty State Park Light Rail and Liberty State Park, life at Jasmin Terrace allows you to submerge yourself into the low-key vibe that is, Bergen-Lafayette. Virtual floor plans available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 PINE ST have any available units?
313 PINE ST has a unit available for $2,427 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 PINE ST have?
Some of 313 PINE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 PINE ST currently offering any rent specials?
313 PINE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 PINE ST pet-friendly?
No, 313 PINE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 313 PINE ST offer parking?
Yes, 313 PINE ST does offer parking.
Does 313 PINE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 PINE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 PINE ST have a pool?
No, 313 PINE ST does not have a pool.
Does 313 PINE ST have accessible units?
No, 313 PINE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 313 PINE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 PINE ST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 313 PINE ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Portside Towers
155 Washington St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07306
Urby
200 Greene Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl
Jersey City, NJ 07311
295J
295 Johnston Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07304
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07306
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
VYV
474 Warren St
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity