284 4TH ST

Spacious and bright one bedroom plus office located in Harsimus Cove downtown Jersey City. Enjoy a separate dining room off the living room, french doors separating the bedroom, and exposed brick in the office/walk-in closet. Kitchen has black granite counters and tall solid wood cabinetry. Hardwood floors, and southern exposure add to its charm. Newer bath tub and tile. Very close to the Grove St Path, Newport Path, cafes, shops and a laundry mat 1 block away. Heat and hot water included, and small pets may be permitted. Available 6/1/2020. Video walk through available upon request.