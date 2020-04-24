All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

284 4TH ST

284 4th Street · (201) 396-8447
Location

284 4th Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious and bright one bedroom plus office located in Harsimus Cove downtown Jersey City. Enjoy a separate dining room off the living room, french doors separating the bedroom, and exposed brick in the office/walk-in closet. Kitchen has black granite counters and tall solid wood cabinetry. Hardwood floors, and southern exposure add to its charm. Newer bath tub and tile. Very close to the Grove St Path, Newport Path, cafes, shops and a laundry mat 1 block away. Heat and hot water included, and small pets may be permitted. Available 6/1/2020. Video walk through available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 284 4TH ST have any available units?
284 4TH ST has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 284 4TH ST have?
Some of 284 4TH ST's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 284 4TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
284 4TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 4TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 284 4TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 284 4TH ST offer parking?
No, 284 4TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 284 4TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 284 4TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 4TH ST have a pool?
No, 284 4TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 284 4TH ST have accessible units?
No, 284 4TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 284 4TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 284 4TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
