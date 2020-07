Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking refrigerator

**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM DUPLEX APARTMENT** ~APT Features~ *Hardwood Floors *Spacious and airy *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Closet space *Tiles in bathroom *(1) Parking Included *Backyard *Laundry Hook up *Central Ventilation System Leasing: *broker fee negotiable upon application *Non-refundable Application Fee *Credit/Background Check Required *Mandatory 1yr Lease *1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach out and I will do my best to find the perfect place for you.