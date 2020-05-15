253 York St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Downtown Jersey City
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
A 2 bedroom-2 bathroom apt in the heart of downtown located 1/2 of a block near Van Vorst park. Each bedroom has a corresponding bathroom and are located on the opposite ends of the apt. The unit is on the 1st floor and offers a coin operated washer/dryer. This quiet brownstone unit is equipped with a refrigerator and stove. Hot water is included as well as access to a full backyard for bbqs and outdoor entertaining. The Grove street Path and NJ Transit light rail are approximately 3 and 1/2 blocks away. The hospital is several blocks away along with plenty of restaurants/shopping in the area. 1 month broker fee paid by the tenant. Small pets ok with a pet deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 253 YORK ST have any available units?
253 YORK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.