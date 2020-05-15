253 YORK ST

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly bbq/grill range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

A 2 bedroom-2 bathroom apt in the heart of downtown located 1/2 of a block near Van Vorst park. Each bedroom has a corresponding bathroom and are located on the opposite ends of the apt. The unit is on the 1st floor and offers a coin operated washer/dryer. This quiet brownstone unit is equipped with a refrigerator and stove. Hot water is included as well as access to a full backyard for bbqs and outdoor entertaining. The Grove street Path and NJ Transit light rail are approximately 3 and 1/2 blocks away. The hospital is several blocks away along with plenty of restaurants/shopping in the area. 1 month broker fee paid by the tenant. Small pets ok with a pet deposit.