2520 KENNEDY BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

Gorgeous & Unique with in-unit Laundry Room! Spacious Open Concept, newly renovated 1 bedroom/1bath apartment in well-maintained elevator prewar bldg w/hardwood maple flrs. Great location & close to shopping & transportation (Buses & PATH), in the desirable Lincoln Park district. Premium Stainless Steel appliances (frig,stove,dishwasher) and chic quartz counters with a convenient breakfast bar. This sundrenched home is filled with light and stunning 5th floor views, including a partial view of NYC. Bedroom fits a queen-sized bed. Luxurious mediterranean styled bathroom features double sinks, large, oversized glass shower stall and tumbled marble tiling. LOTS OF STORAGE- very large large walk-in closet plus In-unit full-size washer/dryer room w/shelving storage. Ceiling fan & window AC unit. Play area and wash/dry room also in bldg. See floorplan in Docs. Landlord provides Heat, Hot Water, Water & Sewer. Tenant pays electric. Pets Conditional. No Smoking. Super on premises. Please view photos/virtual tour prior to scheduling in-person showing. Virtual Tour: https://vimeo.com/411861460/e98bbb7598 All showings must be in compliance with NJ COVID19 protocols: Max persons:1 agent + 1 client (2 if related) in showings. Must wear masks & gloves & remove shoes before entering unit.