All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 2520 KENNEDY BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
2520 KENNEDY BLVD
Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:40 AM

2520 KENNEDY BLVD

2520 John F Kennedy Boulevard · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2520 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07304
West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5B · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Gorgeous & Unique with in-unit Laundry Room! Spacious Open Concept, newly renovated 1 bedroom/1bath apartment in well-maintained elevator prewar bldg w/hardwood maple flrs. Great location & close to shopping & transportation (Buses & PATH), in the desirable Lincoln Park district. Premium Stainless Steel appliances (frig,stove,dishwasher) and chic quartz counters with a convenient breakfast bar. This sundrenched home is filled with light and stunning 5th floor views, including a partial view of NYC. Bedroom fits a queen-sized bed. Luxurious mediterranean styled bathroom features double sinks, large, oversized glass shower stall and tumbled marble tiling. LOTS OF STORAGE- very large large walk-in closet plus In-unit full-size washer/dryer room w/shelving storage. Ceiling fan & window AC unit. Play area and wash/dry room also in bldg. See floorplan in Docs. Landlord provides Heat, Hot Water, Water & Sewer. Tenant pays electric. Pets Conditional. No Smoking. Super on premises. Please view photos/virtual tour prior to scheduling in-person showing. Virtual Tour: https://vimeo.com/411861460/e98bbb7598 All showings must be in compliance with NJ COVID19 protocols: Max persons:1 agent + 1 client (2 if related) in showings. Must wear masks & gloves & remove shoes before entering unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 KENNEDY BLVD have any available units?
2520 KENNEDY BLVD has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 KENNEDY BLVD have?
Some of 2520 KENNEDY BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 KENNEDY BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2520 KENNEDY BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 KENNEDY BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2520 KENNEDY BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 2520 KENNEDY BLVD offer parking?
No, 2520 KENNEDY BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 2520 KENNEDY BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2520 KENNEDY BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 KENNEDY BLVD have a pool?
No, 2520 KENNEDY BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 2520 KENNEDY BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2520 KENNEDY BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 KENNEDY BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2520 KENNEDY BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2520 KENNEDY BLVD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

70 Greene
70 Greene St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Trump Bay Street
65 Bay St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Madox
198 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Lincoln
204 10th Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Laguna
45 Park Lane South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Pacific
25 River Drive South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Windsor at Liberty House
115 Morris St
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity