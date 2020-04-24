2520 KENNEDY BLVD

Amenities
Gorgeous & Unique with in-unit Laundry Room! Spacious Open Concept, newly renovated 1 bedroom/1bath apartment in well-maintained elevator prewar bldg w/hardwood maple flrs. Great location & close to shopping & transportation (Buses & PATH), in the desirable Lincoln Park district. Premium Stainless Steel appliances (frig,stove,dishwasher) and chic quartz counters with a convenient breakfast bar. This sundrenched home is filled with light and stunning 5th floor views, including a partial view of NYC. Bedroom fits a queen-sized bed. Luxurious mediterranean styled bathroom features double sinks, large, oversized glass shower stall and tumbled marble tiling. LOTS OF STORAGE- very large large walk-in closet plus In-unit full-size washer/dryer room w/shelving storage. Ceiling fan & window AC unit. Play area and wash/dry room also in bldg. See floorplan in Docs. Landlord provides Heat, Hot Water, Water & Sewer. Tenant pays electric. Pets Conditional. No Smoking. Super on premises. Please view photos/virtual tour prior to scheduling in-person showing. Virtual Tour: https://vimeo.com/411861460/e98bbb7598 All showings must be in compliance with NJ COVID19 protocols: Max persons:1 agent + 1 client (2 if related) in showings. Must wear masks & gloves & remove shoes before entering unit.