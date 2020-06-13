314 Apartments for rent in Chatham, NJ

/
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Chatham
14 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,887
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Chatham
31 Units Available
Chatham on Main
555 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
797 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
Chatham
2 Units Available
Jackson House
515 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,060
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1029 sqft
At Jackson House Apartments, your well-being is paramount. As a resident of our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Chatham, NJ, you can enjoy our full collection of features and amenities.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
525 MAIN ST - 5d
525 Main St, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,075
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1 bedroom apartment with updated appliances and in-unit washer/dryer! Commuter friendly to NYC, Chatham train station 0.7 miles away; see agent remarks.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
500 MAIN ST - 3c
500 Main St, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Recently renovated 2 bedroom apartment with updated appliances and in-unit washer/dryer! Commuter friendly to NYC, Chatham train station 0.7 miles away; see agent remarks.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
49 SUMMIT AVE
49 North Summit Avenue, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit with in-town location. Open layout - gourmet eat-in kitchen opens to LR. 2 BRs & 2 Full Bath on 2nd flr. Fin lower level with 9' ceiings & full bath, perfect home office or family rm. AVAIL 8/1/2020.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
19 BOWERS LN
19 Bowers Ln, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
450 sqft
Lovely in town fully furnished apt. close to NJ Transit and amenities in downtown Chatham. Three month lease agreement with month to month after. Monthly utility fee additional $110.00. Monthly utility fee additional $110.00.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
380 MAIN ST UNIT 21
380 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Location! Just a couple blocks to the train station and the center of town. The condo is tucked back off the road overlooking the courtyard in the front and a grassy rear yard.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
27 BOWERS LN
27 Bowers Lane, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
Lovely apartment updated with new carpet and kitchen floor and freshly painted through out, new windows and new in-unit washer/dryer and refrigerator. Walk to restaurants, shops and NJ transit to NYC. Short term (3 month), furnished lease available.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
55 SUMMIT AVE
55 Summit Avenue, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautifully maintained & cared for 2 bedroom 2ndfl apt in a 2 family w/Eat-in-Kitchen w/newer SS appliances dishwasher, Gas Stove, & Refrigerator. Granite counter tops & plenty of maple cabinetry. CAC Newer stack-able washer/dryer in EIK.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
5 CENTER ST
5 Center Street, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
BRAND NEW Everything! 2 BD/1 BA "ROLL OUT OF BED" to town & train! Recessed lighting & beautiful high ceilings. State of the art Chef's Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, quartz counters & pantry. PRISTINE hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 4
Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
17 BOWERS LN
17 Bowers Lane, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
450 sqft
Lovely downtown first floor, furnished apt. close to NJ Transit and downtown shops and restaurants. Minimum 3 month lease agreement with month to month after. Monthly utility fee $110.00.
Results within 1 mile of Chatham
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 10 at 06:44am
Summit
7 Units Available
Constantine Village
26 Constantine Place, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
880 sqft
Constantine Village is located in the picturesque community of Summit, NJ. Residents enjoy lush landscaping within a quiet, peaceful environment.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Madison
7 Units Available
Madison Mall Apartments
294 Main Street, Madison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,815
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You are going to love Madison Mall Apartments! Our beautiful community is located right outside the heart of Downtown Madison where you can enjoy Madison's finest restaurants, shopping, entertainment and nightlife.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Summit
3 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments
767 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
945 sqft
Spring Hill Apartments offers luxurious two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basements.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
1-3 LINCOLN AVE
1-3 Lincoln Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Reno will be done in 7 days Pictures to be updated Just move in! Located in a quiet neighborhood and just a few miles to down town, steps to restaurants, banks, mass transit and just 2 miles to Short Hills Mall.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
412 Morris Ave.
412 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT LOCATION! 2020 Renovation Complete! 2 BR, 2 Full BA with 1046 sf. in Summit Park. located within minutes from downtown shopping & dining. NYC train station, schools, and parks.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
156 RIVEREDGE DR
156 Riveredge Drive, Morris County, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Pristine Large Townhouse In Beautiful Community. Finished Basement and Attached Garage. State Of The Art Kitchen With Geneous Counter Space And Spacious Sitting Area. Lovely Patio/ View Of Wooded Lot. Pristine Hardwood Floors.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
800 SPGFLD AVE UNIT 4
800 Spgfld Avenue, Summit, NJ
Studio
$1,600
1 Bedroom
Ask
Bright & Spacious 1 BDRM W/CACgreat location,NYC train across the street & close to stores
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22
390 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
Conveniently located to NYC train, schools & downtown Summit. Bright & airy 2nd floor condo with hardwood floors. Tenant pays electric, cooking gas, tv/phone/internet. Window A/C Only, Laundry Is In the Basement of the Building.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
173 RIVEREDGE DR
173 Riveredge Drive, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
Renovated in 2019, oversized one-bedroom condo w/ transitional decor and high-end finishes. Viking cooktop/oven/ Bosch dishwasher. Washer/dryer in unit. Large deck overlooking the Passaic River/ park 1 car garage/entry into unit.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
800 OLD SPRINGFIELD AVE 7
800 Old Springfield Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
Bright, sunny and clean! Well maintained condo one block from train, grocery, stores. HW Floors, in unit laundry, attached garage, central air. Commuter Dream!
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
34 FAIRVIEW AVE, Apt.2
34 Fairview Avenue, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,249
1800 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED and decorated 4 BR, 2 full bath apartment on second and third floors. NO PETS. No Smoking. Very desirable and quiet residential neighborhood. Train station is one mile, door-to-door.
1 of 21
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
5 Avon
5 Avon Court, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
802 sqft
Immaculate and meticulously maintained. 2nd floor, 1 bedrm unit w/updated kitchen (new dishwasher and refrig), updated bath, newer hardwood floors thruout. Covered balcony/deck - avail immed. Heat, gas, water included in rent.
