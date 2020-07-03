219 ACADEMY ST

Amenities
OWNER PAYS BROKER FEES. EASY TO SHOW. Gut renovated 3 bedroom apt or 2 BR + huge den/library . Beautiful Private deck . High ceiling, hardwood floors, tiled bath, modern kitchen with granite counter top, tall European style soft close kitchen cabinets, dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave, and refrigerator, washer/dryer in unit. Located a few blocks to PATH JSQ PATH station, walk to all amenities grocery, school, bank, Post office, Eating places, entertainment etc.. 1.5 mo security deposit, credit check by NTN, employment check required. Tenant pays ALL utilities.