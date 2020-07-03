All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 219 ACADEMY ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
219 ACADEMY ST
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

219 ACADEMY ST

219 Academy Street · (201) 222-7330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Journal Square
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

219 Academy Street, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
OWNER PAYS BROKER FEES. EASY TO SHOW. Gut renovated 3 bedroom apt or 2 BR + huge den/library . Beautiful Private deck . High ceiling, hardwood floors, tiled bath, modern kitchen with granite counter top, tall European style soft close kitchen cabinets, dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave, and refrigerator, washer/dryer in unit. Located a few blocks to PATH JSQ PATH station, walk to all amenities grocery, school, bank, Post office, Eating places, entertainment etc.. 1.5 mo security deposit, credit check by NTN, employment check required. Tenant pays ALL utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 ACADEMY ST have any available units?
219 ACADEMY ST has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 ACADEMY ST have?
Some of 219 ACADEMY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 ACADEMY ST currently offering any rent specials?
219 ACADEMY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 ACADEMY ST pet-friendly?
No, 219 ACADEMY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 219 ACADEMY ST offer parking?
No, 219 ACADEMY ST does not offer parking.
Does 219 ACADEMY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 ACADEMY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 ACADEMY ST have a pool?
No, 219 ACADEMY ST does not have a pool.
Does 219 ACADEMY ST have accessible units?
No, 219 ACADEMY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 219 ACADEMY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 ACADEMY ST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 219 ACADEMY ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Beacon
20 Beacon Way
Jersey City, NJ 07304
Urby
200 Greene Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Lincoln
204 10th Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Pacific
25 River Drive South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
295J
295 Johnston Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07304
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07305
Hudson Point
131 Dudley St
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymsJersey City Dog Friendly Apartments
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity