All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 206 5TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
206 5TH ST
Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:23 PM

206 5TH ST

206 5th Street · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Downtown Jersey City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

206 5th Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
basketball court
tennis court
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
tennis court
Ask for the 3D virtual tour! https://bit.ly/vtour2065th1 - On 5th St between Grove and Erie Streets, this historic brownstone from 1880 is located close to both Hamilton Park and the Grove St Path station. Hamilton Park has lots of activities including tennis and basketball, as well as a seasonal weekly farmer's market. Close to supermarkets (Shoprite and Keyfoods) as well as lots of restaurants and bars, especially along the Newark Ave pedestrian walkway. The charming one bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, exposed brick, and nice lighting. The apartment can be rented furnished. One garage parking space is available across the street for an additional charge. Available ASAP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 5TH ST have any available units?
206 5TH ST has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 5TH ST have?
Some of 206 5TH ST's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 5TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
206 5TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 5TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 206 5TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 206 5TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 206 5TH ST does offer parking.
Does 206 5TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 5TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 5TH ST have a pool?
No, 206 5TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 206 5TH ST have accessible units?
No, 206 5TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 206 5TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 5TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 206 5TH ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Portside Towers
155 Washington St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
70 Greene
70 Greene St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Madox
198 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Lincoln
204 10th Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Parkside West
40 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
295J
295 Johnston Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07304
Southampton
20 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity