206 5TH ST

Ask for the 3D virtual tour! https://bit.ly/vtour2065th1 - On 5th St between Grove and Erie Streets, this historic brownstone from 1880 is located close to both Hamilton Park and the Grove St Path station. Hamilton Park has lots of activities including tennis and basketball, as well as a seasonal weekly farmer's market. Close to supermarkets (Shoprite and Keyfoods) as well as lots of restaurants and bars, especially along the Newark Ave pedestrian walkway. The charming one bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, exposed brick, and nice lighting. The apartment can be rented furnished. One garage parking space is available across the street for an additional charge. Available ASAP.