203 DUNCAN AVE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:22 PM

203 DUNCAN AVE

203 Duncan Ave · (201) 433-1111
Location

203 Duncan Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306
West Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
A short 5 minute walk to the bus lines along Kennedy Blvd to the Journal Square PATH station, make this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom gem conveniently located. Live 3 blocks away from Lincoln Park, a stretch of greenery perfect for jogging along the man made lake or sitting near the fountain. The kitchen comes equipped with premium stainless steel Samsung appliances, quartz countertops, and custom made cabinetry. Bay windows in the living room along with corner unit windows in the kitchen provide ample light throughout. Enjoy a private terrace overlooking a spacious front yard. Use of a shared backyard and common laundry provides you with everything you need. There is no smoking on the premises.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 DUNCAN AVE have any available units?
203 DUNCAN AVE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 DUNCAN AVE have?
Some of 203 DUNCAN AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 DUNCAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
203 DUNCAN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 DUNCAN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 203 DUNCAN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 203 DUNCAN AVE offer parking?
No, 203 DUNCAN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 203 DUNCAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 DUNCAN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 DUNCAN AVE have a pool?
No, 203 DUNCAN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 203 DUNCAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 203 DUNCAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 203 DUNCAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 DUNCAN AVE has units with dishwashers.
