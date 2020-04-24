203 DUNCAN AVE

Amenities

A short 5 minute walk to the bus lines along Kennedy Blvd to the Journal Square PATH station, make this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom gem conveniently located. Live 3 blocks away from Lincoln Park, a stretch of greenery perfect for jogging along the man made lake or sitting near the fountain. The kitchen comes equipped with premium stainless steel Samsung appliances, quartz countertops, and custom made cabinetry. Bay windows in the living room along with corner unit windows in the kitchen provide ample light throughout. Enjoy a private terrace overlooking a spacious front yard. Use of a shared backyard and common laundry provides you with everything you need. There is no smoking on the premises.