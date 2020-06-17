1971 KENNEDY BLVD

Amenities

Renovated 1100sf, first floor, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit in a brick Italianate townhouse. Open kitchen concept with new granite countertops and Frigidaire gas range. A bonus room with ample storage transitions to a well lit and spacious master bedroom. Across from Audubon Park and playground. Parking available for an additional $100/month. Steps to NJCU, Buses to JSQ/PATH/1&9/Rt 440. 10 minutes to West Side Light Rail Station. Tenant pays 1 month security, brokerage fee, electric and gas. Credit check required.