All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 1971 KENNEDY BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
1971 KENNEDY BLVD
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:14 PM

1971 KENNEDY BLVD

1971 John F Kennedy Boulevard · (201) 433-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1971 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Hackensack River Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
playground
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Renovated 1100sf, first floor, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit in a brick Italianate townhouse. Open kitchen concept with new granite countertops and Frigidaire gas range. A bonus room with ample storage transitions to a well lit and spacious master bedroom. Across from Audubon Park and playground. Parking available for an additional $100/month. Steps to NJCU, Buses to JSQ/PATH/1&9/Rt 440. 10 minutes to West Side Light Rail Station. Tenant pays 1 month security, brokerage fee, electric and gas. Credit check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1971 KENNEDY BLVD have any available units?
1971 KENNEDY BLVD has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1971 KENNEDY BLVD have?
Some of 1971 KENNEDY BLVD's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1971 KENNEDY BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1971 KENNEDY BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1971 KENNEDY BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 1971 KENNEDY BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 1971 KENNEDY BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 1971 KENNEDY BLVD does offer parking.
Does 1971 KENNEDY BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1971 KENNEDY BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1971 KENNEDY BLVD have a pool?
No, 1971 KENNEDY BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1971 KENNEDY BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1971 KENNEDY BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1971 KENNEDY BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1971 KENNEDY BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1971 KENNEDY BLVD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Portside Towers
155 Washington St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Trump Bay Street
65 Bay St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Madox
198 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Pacific
25 River Drive South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
VYV
474 Warren St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Revetment House
310 Tenth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity