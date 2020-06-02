All apartments in Jersey City
175 Ege Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

175 Ege Avenue

175 Ege Avenue · (347) 952-5782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

175 Ege Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304
West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A spacious well furnished apt, 1283 sqft with high ceiling and 3 luxury bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, huge living rooms and new eat in kitchen, closets, fixtures, flooring, tile, and balcony with nice landscape. Masters bedroom are facing south and equipped with Jacuzzi Bathtubs. New Washer and dryer are in garage. Near to West side Station Light Rail, 3 stops to Liberty State Park, Exchange Place Path train, Newport. Walk to Hudson Mall, Old Navy, Marshall, Staples, and Asian Food market , etc. Bus station is 2 minutes away, directly takes you to Port authority NYC. Ready to move in Dec 1, 2019.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/jersey-city-nj?lid=12714868

(RLNE5263803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Ege Avenue have any available units?
175 Ege Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 Ege Avenue have?
Some of 175 Ege Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Ege Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
175 Ege Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Ege Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 Ege Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 175 Ege Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 175 Ege Avenue does offer parking.
Does 175 Ege Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 175 Ege Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Ege Avenue have a pool?
No, 175 Ege Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 175 Ege Avenue have accessible units?
No, 175 Ege Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Ege Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 Ege Avenue has units with dishwashers.
