175 Ege Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

A spacious well furnished apt, 1283 sqft with high ceiling and 3 luxury bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, huge living rooms and new eat in kitchen, closets, fixtures, flooring, tile, and balcony with nice landscape. Masters bedroom are facing south and equipped with Jacuzzi Bathtubs. New Washer and dryer are in garage. Near to West side Station Light Rail, 3 stops to Liberty State Park, Exchange Place Path train, Newport. Walk to Hudson Mall, Old Navy, Marshall, Staples, and Asian Food market , etc. Bus station is 2 minutes away, directly takes you to Port authority NYC. Ready to move in Dec 1, 2019.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/jersey-city-nj?lid=12714868



(RLNE5263803)