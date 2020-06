Amenities

Bright and spacious studio in Downtown Jersey City’s award winning Waldo Lofts. Located in the Powerhouse Arts District, just a few blocks away from the Grove Street Path, and all the shops and nightlife Newark Ave has to offer. This 656 sf' unit offers plenty of closet space, custom built-in murphy bed and wardrobe, granite counters, SS appliances, in unit washer/dryer, and central HVAC. Call us now for a private tour.