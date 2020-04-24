All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:39 PM

157 CHESTNUT AVE

157 Chestnut Avenue · (201) 333-4443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

157 Chestnut Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
This cozy 1BR apartment has its own private entrance, a renovated bathroom, and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Tile flooring, cedar wood lined closets and A/C central air! (Heat/ AC, hot water and internet/. cable (Verizon premium package $200 value) INCL. in the rent). This is a non-smoking unit, sorry no pets allowed. Located a short distance from the Journal Square PATH station and Jersey City Downtown, and an easy commute to Manhattan. While being a part of a more quiet residential neighborhood it is close to restaurants, cafe's and shopping. This location offers the best of both worlds. Credit check and employment/ income verification, first month rent and 1.5 month security deposit to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 CHESTNUT AVE have any available units?
157 CHESTNUT AVE has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 157 CHESTNUT AVE have?
Some of 157 CHESTNUT AVE's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 CHESTNUT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
157 CHESTNUT AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 CHESTNUT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 157 CHESTNUT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 157 CHESTNUT AVE offer parking?
No, 157 CHESTNUT AVE does not offer parking.
Does 157 CHESTNUT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 CHESTNUT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 CHESTNUT AVE have a pool?
No, 157 CHESTNUT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 157 CHESTNUT AVE have accessible units?
No, 157 CHESTNUT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 157 CHESTNUT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 CHESTNUT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
