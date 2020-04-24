157 CHESTNUT AVE

Amenities
This cozy 1BR apartment has its own private entrance, a renovated bathroom, and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Tile flooring, cedar wood lined closets and A/C central air! (Heat/ AC, hot water and internet/. cable (Verizon premium package $200 value) INCL. in the rent). This is a non-smoking unit, sorry no pets allowed. Located a short distance from the Journal Square PATH station and Jersey City Downtown, and an easy commute to Manhattan. While being a part of a more quiet residential neighborhood it is close to restaurants, cafe's and shopping. This location offers the best of both worlds. Credit check and employment/ income verification, first month rent and 1.5 month security deposit to move in.