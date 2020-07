Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning Luxury Newly Renovated 4 bedroom 1 bath Apartment of this beautiful family home. Located on very nice and Quiet block in the prime area of Jersey City. Minutes walk . Perfect for the NYC commuter. Close to shopping centers, and parks. Available Now! Apartment features* High ceilings Hardwood floors New custom kitchen Full tiled marble bathroom Stainless steel appliances Bursting with sunlight Lots of closet space Laundry hookup Big Backyard. Call today for a private showing.