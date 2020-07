Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Modern ,completely renovated ,and gorgeous 1000 sqft top floor apartment. This bright apartment consists of three bedrooms/two baths. The master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a separate closet along with the modern spa-like master bathroom. A washer-drier in the apartment. One block walk to the Leonard Gordon Park and convenient location to Journal Square and Highways. The price includes furniture.