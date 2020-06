Amenities

Just Renovated – a True Large 3 Bed available for rent! Home filled with windows flooding the home with natural sunlight throughout the day. The eat-in kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and is large enough for a kitchen table. Generous sized rooms, a windowed bathroom and hardwood floors rounds out your beautiful new home. Conveniently located near the Journal Square PATH and around the corner from St. Peter's University. Common backyard and washer/dryer. Rent includes Heat & Hot Water!|