131 COLLARD ST
131 COLLARD ST

131 Collard Street · (917) 797-2423
Location

131 Collard Street, Jersey City, NJ 07306
The Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
oven
refrigerator
If your looking for space & a great location this is your place !!! Look no more !!! This Amazingly Spacious & Sunny Apt is only a few blocks to Journal Square PATH. Features: 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths, the bedrooms have great dimensions & closets are roomy, Kitchen is well designed with an island table, 2 wall ovens, lots of counter space & cabinets, the Living & Dining Room have an enormous open floor layout with a private balcony, and a parking spot is included. Great locaton close to all major highways, shopping & minutes to NYC via Jo. Sq. PATH. Apt is in a private 2 family home on a quiet dead end street with plenty of street parking as well. Sorry no pets or smoking in the apt. Background check required & tenants pays fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 COLLARD ST have any available units?
131 COLLARD ST has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 COLLARD ST have?
Some of 131 COLLARD ST's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 COLLARD ST currently offering any rent specials?
131 COLLARD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 COLLARD ST pet-friendly?
No, 131 COLLARD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 131 COLLARD ST offer parking?
Yes, 131 COLLARD ST offers parking.
Does 131 COLLARD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 COLLARD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 COLLARD ST have a pool?
No, 131 COLLARD ST does not have a pool.
Does 131 COLLARD ST have accessible units?
No, 131 COLLARD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 131 COLLARD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 COLLARD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
