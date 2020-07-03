131 COLLARD ST

Amenities

patio / balcony parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

If your looking for space & a great location this is your place !!! Look no more !!! This Amazingly Spacious & Sunny Apt is only a few blocks to Journal Square PATH. Features: 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths, the bedrooms have great dimensions & closets are roomy, Kitchen is well designed with an island table, 2 wall ovens, lots of counter space & cabinets, the Living & Dining Room have an enormous open floor layout with a private balcony, and a parking spot is included. Great locaton close to all major highways, shopping & minutes to NYC via Jo. Sq. PATH. Apt is in a private 2 family home on a quiet dead end street with plenty of street parking as well. Sorry no pets or smoking in the apt. Background check required & tenants pays fee.