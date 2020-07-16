All apartments in Jersey City
129 MERCER ST
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:48 AM

129 MERCER ST

129 Mercer Street · (201) 333-4446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

129 Mercer Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Always wanted to live on Mercer st? Now you can! Breathtaking luxury condo quality renovation of this sunkissed junior 2BR with tree top views on the 2nd floor. High end Kitchen with a breakfast bar and gorgeous waterfall granite counters, paneled in appliances, Fisher Paykel gas stove. Tons of storage in kitchen with extra deep drawers and numerous cabinets. Modern full bath with a window & storage. Both bedrooms have doors and windows, one with closet. WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, beautiful h/w floors throughout. Meticulously cared for beautiful brick townhouse on coveted Mercer st, 7 min to PATH. NO dogs or cats, sorry. Tenant pays 1 mo broker fee and 1.5 mo security. Available after August 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 MERCER ST have any available units?
129 MERCER ST has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 MERCER ST have?
Some of 129 MERCER ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 MERCER ST currently offering any rent specials?
129 MERCER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 MERCER ST pet-friendly?
No, 129 MERCER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 129 MERCER ST offer parking?
No, 129 MERCER ST does not offer parking.
Does 129 MERCER ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 MERCER ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 MERCER ST have a pool?
No, 129 MERCER ST does not have a pool.
Does 129 MERCER ST have accessible units?
No, 129 MERCER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 129 MERCER ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 MERCER ST has units with dishwashers.
