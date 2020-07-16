129 MERCER ST

Amenities

Always wanted to live on Mercer st? Now you can! Breathtaking luxury condo quality renovation of this sunkissed junior 2BR with tree top views on the 2nd floor. High end Kitchen with a breakfast bar and gorgeous waterfall granite counters, paneled in appliances, Fisher Paykel gas stove. Tons of storage in kitchen with extra deep drawers and numerous cabinets. Modern full bath with a window & storage. Both bedrooms have doors and windows, one with closet. WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, beautiful h/w floors throughout. Meticulously cared for beautiful brick townhouse on coveted Mercer st, 7 min to PATH. NO dogs or cats, sorry. Tenant pays 1 mo broker fee and 1.5 mo security. Available after August 1.