126 DUDLEY ST

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym parking hot tub

Casual elegance meets classic charm in Paulus Hook. Offering two bedrooms and two baths this gorgeous unit includes shining hardwood floors, crown molding and large windows which allow beautiful natural light to illuminate the interior. Perfect for cocktail hour or meal prep, the spacious kitchen presents granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar—just beyond the comfortable dining area is great for gathering. Kick back and relax in the wonderful living room with access out to a large courtyard separate from the common area. The lovely master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and spa style ensuite with walk-in shower and soaking tub. The second bedroom is also a comfortable size. In-unit washer and dryer. Residents of this building enjoy excellent amenities including a gym and common courtyard. Ideal location close to desirable schools, parks, shopping, dining, entertainment and light rail.