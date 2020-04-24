All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 126 DUDLEY ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
126 DUDLEY ST
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:45 AM

126 DUDLEY ST

126 Dudley St · (201) 962-9551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

126 Dudley St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
hot tub
Casual elegance meets classic charm in Paulus Hook. Offering two bedrooms and two baths this gorgeous unit includes shining hardwood floors, crown molding and large windows which allow beautiful natural light to illuminate the interior. Perfect for cocktail hour or meal prep, the spacious kitchen presents granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar—just beyond the comfortable dining area is great for gathering. Kick back and relax in the wonderful living room with access out to a large courtyard separate from the common area. The lovely master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and spa style ensuite with walk-in shower and soaking tub. The second bedroom is also a comfortable size. In-unit washer and dryer. Residents of this building enjoy excellent amenities including a gym and common courtyard. Ideal location close to desirable schools, parks, shopping, dining, entertainment and light rail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 DUDLEY ST have any available units?
126 DUDLEY ST has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 DUDLEY ST have?
Some of 126 DUDLEY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 DUDLEY ST currently offering any rent specials?
126 DUDLEY ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 DUDLEY ST pet-friendly?
No, 126 DUDLEY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 126 DUDLEY ST offer parking?
Yes, 126 DUDLEY ST does offer parking.
Does 126 DUDLEY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 DUDLEY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 DUDLEY ST have a pool?
No, 126 DUDLEY ST does not have a pool.
Does 126 DUDLEY ST have accessible units?
No, 126 DUDLEY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 126 DUDLEY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 DUDLEY ST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 126 DUDLEY ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07306
Parkside East
30 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Waterside Square North
55 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Laguna
45 Park Lane South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Pacific
25 River Drive South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Parkside West
40 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Quinn
197 Van Vorst Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity