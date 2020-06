Amenities

Amazing one bedroom at Liberty Harbor! This rental unit includes all community amenities: rooftop pool, gym, play room, a theater and more. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances are just a few of the stunning features. Best of all, commute is minutes to light rail, path, and ferry. Parking is available for an additional fee.