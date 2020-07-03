107 KENSINGTON AVE

Amenities
Spacious and bright recently renovated home in the heart of Journal Square. This fabulous condo is located a short distance from the JSQ PATH and on the Kennedy BLVD NJ Transit line. The kitchen features granite counter tops s/s appliances and the bathroom is tastefully renovated with white subway tiles and modern fixtures. This home also boasts hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, over-sized windows in each room offering an abundance of natural light, tons of closet space and a great layout. Building features an elevator and wash/dry room on-site!