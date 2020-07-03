107 KENSINGTON AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Spacious and bright recently renovated home in the heart of Journal Square. This fabulous condo is located a short distance from the JSQ PATH and on the Kennedy BLVD NJ Transit line. The kitchen features granite counter tops s/s appliances and the bathroom is tastefully renovated with white subway tiles and modern fixtures. This home also boasts hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, over-sized windows in each room offering an abundance of natural light, tons of closet space and a great layout. Building features an elevator and wash/dry room on-site!