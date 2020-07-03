All apartments in Jersey City
107 KENSINGTON AVE

107 Kensington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

107 Kensington Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304
West Side

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Spacious and bright recently renovated home in the heart of Journal Square. This fabulous condo is located a short distance from the JSQ PATH and on the Kennedy BLVD NJ Transit line. The kitchen features granite counter tops s/s appliances and the bathroom is tastefully renovated with white subway tiles and modern fixtures. This home also boasts hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, over-sized windows in each room offering an abundance of natural light, tons of closet space and a great layout. Building features an elevator and wash/dry room on-site!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 KENSINGTON AVE have any available units?
107 KENSINGTON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 KENSINGTON AVE have?
Some of 107 KENSINGTON AVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 KENSINGTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
107 KENSINGTON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 KENSINGTON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 107 KENSINGTON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 107 KENSINGTON AVE offer parking?
No, 107 KENSINGTON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 107 KENSINGTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 KENSINGTON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 KENSINGTON AVE have a pool?
No, 107 KENSINGTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 107 KENSINGTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 107 KENSINGTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 107 KENSINGTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 KENSINGTON AVE has units with dishwashers.
