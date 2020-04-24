All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:03 AM

102 YORK ST

102 York St · (201) 659-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

102 York St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Amazing & spacious (1500 sq.ft.) 3 br/2ba with a private elevator entrance!! This unit has an abundance of natural light with an open floor plan. There is a terrace off the master bedroom and a large walk in closet. Located in a desirable downtown Jersey City location on York Street. Features include hardwood floors, central air, washer/dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of closets through out. Right across the street from St. Peter's Prep & close to Path to NYC, shops, restaurants, parks and transportation to NYC. Fee paid by Landlord. Available August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 YORK ST have any available units?
102 YORK ST has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 YORK ST have?
Some of 102 YORK ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 YORK ST currently offering any rent specials?
102 YORK ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 YORK ST pet-friendly?
No, 102 YORK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 102 YORK ST offer parking?
No, 102 YORK ST does not offer parking.
Does 102 YORK ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 YORK ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 YORK ST have a pool?
No, 102 YORK ST does not have a pool.
Does 102 YORK ST have accessible units?
No, 102 YORK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 102 YORK ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 YORK ST has units with dishwashers.
