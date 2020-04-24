102 YORK ST

Amenities

Amazing & spacious (1500 sq.ft.) 3 br/2ba with a private elevator entrance!! This unit has an abundance of natural light with an open floor plan. There is a terrace off the master bedroom and a large walk in closet. Located in a desirable downtown Jersey City location on York Street. Features include hardwood floors, central air, washer/dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of closets through out. Right across the street from St. Peter's Prep & close to Path to NYC, shops, restaurants, parks and transportation to NYC. Fee paid by Landlord. Available August 1st.