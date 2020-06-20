All apartments in Jersey City
102 HOPKINS AVE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 5:58 PM

102 HOPKINS AVE

102 Hopkins Avenue · (201) 854-8888
Location

102 Hopkins Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
The Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Second floor unit in a 3 family home! Cozy 2 bed 1 bath features living room Dining room Kitchen and bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout the unit ceramic tiled kitchen ad bathrooms. Separate utilities Central heating and ac! Commuters dream minutes to path train. Closed to everything school, parks, house of worship, shopping! Art district of Jersey city heights! Make this unit your new home! 1 month Broker's Fee Non negotiable lease term or price Tenant responsible for electrical, gas bills Separate Utilities Credit score 620 or better No prior eviction Minimum combined income required $59,400.00 Proof of income (pay stubs, bank statements, employment letter) Proof of ID (drivers' licence, passport, state ID) $50 Non refundable credit check 1.5 deposit & 1 months rent 1 month Broker's Fee Contact Angie for showing instructions and virtual tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 HOPKINS AVE have any available units?
102 HOPKINS AVE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 HOPKINS AVE have?
Some of 102 HOPKINS AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 HOPKINS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
102 HOPKINS AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 HOPKINS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 102 HOPKINS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 102 HOPKINS AVE offer parking?
No, 102 HOPKINS AVE does not offer parking.
Does 102 HOPKINS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 HOPKINS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 HOPKINS AVE have a pool?
No, 102 HOPKINS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 102 HOPKINS AVE have accessible units?
No, 102 HOPKINS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 102 HOPKINS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 HOPKINS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
