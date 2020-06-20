102 HOPKINS AVE

Amenities

Second floor unit in a 3 family home! Cozy 2 bed 1 bath features living room Dining room Kitchen and bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout the unit ceramic tiled kitchen ad bathrooms. Separate utilities Central heating and ac! Commuters dream minutes to path train. Closed to everything school, parks, house of worship, shopping! Art district of Jersey city heights! Make this unit your new home! 1 month Broker's Fee Non negotiable lease term or price Tenant responsible for electrical, gas bills Separate Utilities Credit score 620 or better No prior eviction Minimum combined income required $59,400.00 Proof of income (pay stubs, bank statements, employment letter) Proof of ID (drivers' licence, passport, state ID) $50 Non refundable credit check 1.5 deposit & 1 months rent 1 month Broker's Fee Contact Angie for showing instructions and virtual tour!