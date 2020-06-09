Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park doorman elevator gym pool pool table new construction yoga

Welcome to this new construction South-facing 1BR home located in the Power House Arts District, one block from the Grove St Path in 10 Provost St, a brand new 28-story Luxury building by Toll Brothers City Living. Home features a great open layout, Thermador & Bosch appliances, quartz counter tops, full-sized vented washer/dryer in unit, wide plank wide oak floors, Central A/C, custom cabinets and amazingly oversized windows which floods the home with light. This luxury state-of-the-art building offers residents, 24/7 concierge, children's playroom, fitness center, yoga room, offices & study, Penthouse Sky Lounge with Billiards and demo Kitchen, rooftop deck on the top floor as well as a rooftop terrace with pool deck, ample seating, and a dog run. A commuters dream! Conveniently located near the PATH, Sprove Supermarket, Bus Stops, Restaurants, and much more.