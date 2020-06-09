All apartments in Jersey City
10 PROVOST ST
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:09 PM

10 PROVOST ST

10 Provost Street · (201) 798-3300
Location

10 Provost Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2007 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
doorman
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
new construction
yoga
Welcome to this new construction South-facing 1BR home located in the Power House Arts District, one block from the Grove St Path in 10 Provost St, a brand new 28-story Luxury building by Toll Brothers City Living. Home features a great open layout, Thermador & Bosch appliances, quartz counter tops, full-sized vented washer/dryer in unit, wide plank wide oak floors, Central A/C, custom cabinets and amazingly oversized windows which floods the home with light. This luxury state-of-the-art building offers residents, 24/7 concierge, children's playroom, fitness center, yoga room, offices & study, Penthouse Sky Lounge with Billiards and demo Kitchen, rooftop deck on the top floor as well as a rooftop terrace with pool deck, ample seating, and a dog run. A commuters dream! Conveniently located near the PATH, Sprove Supermarket, Bus Stops, Restaurants, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 PROVOST ST have any available units?
10 PROVOST ST has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 PROVOST ST have?
Some of 10 PROVOST ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 PROVOST ST currently offering any rent specials?
10 PROVOST ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 PROVOST ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 PROVOST ST is pet friendly.
Does 10 PROVOST ST offer parking?
No, 10 PROVOST ST does not offer parking.
Does 10 PROVOST ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 PROVOST ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 PROVOST ST have a pool?
Yes, 10 PROVOST ST has a pool.
Does 10 PROVOST ST have accessible units?
No, 10 PROVOST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 10 PROVOST ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 PROVOST ST has units with dishwashers.
