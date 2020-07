Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking playground bbq/grill garage accessible 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance putting green

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Hoboken apartments never looked better than at The Juliana, in a charming New Jersey community near the Hoboken Waterfront. This desirable location has various floor plans available to meet your lifestyle needs. From being pet-friendly to having an on-site playground and an amazing office staff, our amenities bring everything you need to you. The comfort and luxury of an apartment at the Juliana is where you want to be.