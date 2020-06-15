All apartments in Hoboken
93 GARDEN ST

93 Garden Street · (862) 208-2287
Location

93 Garden Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,300

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO FEE, GREAT LOCATION...Just minutes to PATH, this one bedroom condo offers plenty of natural light. Situated on a quiet tree lined street, this renovated home offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and 42"cabinets. Hardwood flooring throughout the spacious living room, complete with a wood burning fireplace and crown molding. Enjoy mornings on the terrace off the master bedroom which offers plenty of storage with two large closets. Travertine marble flooring accent the bathroom. BROKER FEE PAID BY LANDLORD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 GARDEN ST have any available units?
93 GARDEN ST has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 93 GARDEN ST have?
Some of 93 GARDEN ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 GARDEN ST currently offering any rent specials?
93 GARDEN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 GARDEN ST pet-friendly?
No, 93 GARDEN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 93 GARDEN ST offer parking?
No, 93 GARDEN ST does not offer parking.
Does 93 GARDEN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 GARDEN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 GARDEN ST have a pool?
No, 93 GARDEN ST does not have a pool.
Does 93 GARDEN ST have accessible units?
No, 93 GARDEN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 93 GARDEN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 GARDEN ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 93 GARDEN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 93 GARDEN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
