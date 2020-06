Amenities

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Downtown Hoboken! Affordable 1BR + 2Dens. Large master bedroom. One den can be used as another bedroom and other den can be used as an office or large walk-in closet. Bright living room with natural light. Close to PATH, Light Rail, restaurants, bars and all that Downtown Hoboken has to offer!