839 WILLOW AVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

MIDTOWN ROWHOUSE @ NYC BUS STOP! Spacious 2 bedroom plus bonus room and a common shared - private outdoor backyard for residents use only! This historic, parlor level home (one flight above street level!) was renovated by Robert Jenny Design (2013) The kitchen offers white lacquer cabinets, espresso counter tops, stainless steel appliances, updated lighting and beautiful hardwood floors. Laundry room downstairs, plus this unit comes with one dedicated storage unit. Fantastic midtown location, NYC bus stop across the street, quick and easy commute. Restaurants and parks abound, two pharmacies are across the street including CVS, a short walk to ACME supermarket, or walk a little further north to Trader Joes, short walk either direction to NJ light rail, or to Washington St and gorgeous brownstone lined streets. Fabulous Italian deli's like Fiore's and Lisa's are nearby, or why not try some artisan pizza on the patio at Dozzino's or Johnny Pepperoni? Hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, white lacquer Euro-style kitchen cabinetry with espresso block counters and stainless steel appliances, sleek ceiling fans, exposed brick, renovated bathroom with modern white and slate tile. Bedrooms are on opposite ends and a versatile room that can be used as an office, dining room or playroom. Bring your decor ideas! Available anytime between August 1st and September 1st. Laundry on site, and a lovely large, private common outdoor backyard- exclusive to residents use only. Pets ok with fee. A complete, professional, deep cleaning will be included as part of lease - prior to new tenant moving in.