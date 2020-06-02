All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:28 PM

839 WILLOW AVE

839 Willow Avenue · (908) 766-0085
Location

839 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1L · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
MIDTOWN ROWHOUSE @ NYC BUS STOP! Spacious 2 bedroom plus bonus room and a common shared - private outdoor backyard for residents use only! This historic, parlor level home (one flight above street level!) was renovated by Robert Jenny Design (2013) The kitchen offers white lacquer cabinets, espresso counter tops, stainless steel appliances, updated lighting and beautiful hardwood floors. Laundry room downstairs, plus this unit comes with one dedicated storage unit. Fantastic midtown location, NYC bus stop across the street, quick and easy commute. Restaurants and parks abound, two pharmacies are across the street including CVS, a short walk to ACME supermarket, or walk a little further north to Trader Joes, short walk either direction to NJ light rail, or to Washington St and gorgeous brownstone lined streets. Fabulous Italian deli's like Fiore's and Lisa's are nearby, or why not try some artisan pizza on the patio at Dozzino's or Johnny Pepperoni? Hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, white lacquer Euro-style kitchen cabinetry with espresso block counters and stainless steel appliances, sleek ceiling fans, exposed brick, renovated bathroom with modern white and slate tile. Bedrooms are on opposite ends and a versatile room that can be used as an office, dining room or playroom. Bring your decor ideas! Available anytime between August 1st and September 1st. Laundry on site, and a lovely large, private common outdoor backyard- exclusive to residents use only. Pets ok with fee. A complete, professional, deep cleaning will be included as part of lease - prior to new tenant moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 WILLOW AVE have any available units?
839 WILLOW AVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 839 WILLOW AVE have?
Some of 839 WILLOW AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 WILLOW AVE currently offering any rent specials?
839 WILLOW AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 WILLOW AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 839 WILLOW AVE is pet friendly.
Does 839 WILLOW AVE offer parking?
No, 839 WILLOW AVE does not offer parking.
Does 839 WILLOW AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 839 WILLOW AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 WILLOW AVE have a pool?
No, 839 WILLOW AVE does not have a pool.
Does 839 WILLOW AVE have accessible units?
No, 839 WILLOW AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 839 WILLOW AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 839 WILLOW AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 839 WILLOW AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 839 WILLOW AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
