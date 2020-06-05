All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated May 7 2020 at 10:55 PM

812 PARK AVE

812 Park Avenue · (201) 396-8447
Location

812 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Fabulous 2 bedroom apartment in a renovated brick row house on beautiful Park Ave! This lovely apartment can be used as a private two-bedroom or a one-bedroom with a secluded study/den. It features central air conditioning, kitchen with lovely cherry-wood cabinets, high ceilings with fans, stainless steel kitchen appliances including dishwasher and microwave oven, built-in bookcases, common laundry and storage in the basement and a shared back garden! Tenants can use storage for bicycles with easy access to the street! Located close to the Port Authority bus stop and easy access to PATH or NJ Light Rail! Hoboken's best restaurants, delis, supermarkets, parks, waterfront and shops are all nearby! Don't miss this one! Virtual Video Tour available upon request!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 PARK AVE have any available units?
812 PARK AVE has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 812 PARK AVE have?
Some of 812 PARK AVE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
812 PARK AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 PARK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 812 PARK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 812 PARK AVE offer parking?
No, 812 PARK AVE does not offer parking.
Does 812 PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 PARK AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 PARK AVE have a pool?
No, 812 PARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 812 PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 812 PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 812 PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 PARK AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 812 PARK AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 812 PARK AVE has units with air conditioning.
