812 PARK AVE

Fabulous 2 bedroom apartment in a renovated brick row house on beautiful Park Ave! This lovely apartment can be used as a private two-bedroom or a one-bedroom with a secluded study/den. It features central air conditioning, kitchen with lovely cherry-wood cabinets, high ceilings with fans, stainless steel kitchen appliances including dishwasher and microwave oven, built-in bookcases, common laundry and storage in the basement and a shared back garden! Tenants can use storage for bicycles with easy access to the street! Located close to the Port Authority bus stop and easy access to PATH or NJ Light Rail! Hoboken's best restaurants, delis, supermarkets, parks, waterfront and shops are all nearby! Don't miss this one! Virtual Video Tour available upon request!