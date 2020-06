Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator

2 beds, 1 bath with Living room, kitchen and dining area. Hardwood floors throughout. Windows in each room and 2 good-sized bedrooms on opposite ends. Kitchen includes formica counter tops and all white cabinets. Amazon has access to secure packages being delivered to tenants in the building. Laundromat on ground floor of the building. Close to Path, NYC bus and light rail.