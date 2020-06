Amenities

Amazing spacious studio, on 2nd & Hudson Street in Hoboken.. This affordable condo unit features hardwood floors, open kitchen/living room, private entrance, washer/dryer on premises & so much more. Located 3 blocks from the Hoboken Path Station, Light Rail, NYC bus transportation, supermarkets, garage parking, Hudson Park & so much more. This apartment was just FRESHLY PAINTED AND WILL NOT LAST!!!